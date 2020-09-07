CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

CBAY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. 1,436,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.37. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $399.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,240,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 1,256,432 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,008 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,503,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

