Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $101.98 on Friday. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.57.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 48,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.