Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $101.98 on Friday. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.57.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 48,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.