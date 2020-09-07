CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Receives $82.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.47.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in CVS Health by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $60.24. 8,655,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,277. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

