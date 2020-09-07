CryptoPing (PING) Price Tops $0.0642 on Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $577,580.35 and approximately $1,677.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00118818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.01701038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00210706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00168871 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.