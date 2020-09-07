Cryptonex 1-Day Volume Hits $1.23 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00015256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a market cap of $86.77 million and $1.23 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00118966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.01697553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00213317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168359 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

