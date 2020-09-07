CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,991 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $170,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.59. 1,943,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,191. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.32. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.62.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,655,160 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

