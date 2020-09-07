Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $170.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lifted by Truist from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $3,459,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $23,119,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,420 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

