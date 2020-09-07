Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $158.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $115.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $4,670,016.28. Also, COO Colin Black sold 50,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $4,724,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.