Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $23,119,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

