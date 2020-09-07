Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.17.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $23,119,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after buying an additional 610,004 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 103.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

