Critical Comparison: PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and Workhorse Group (OTCMKTS:WKHS)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group -75,089.62% N/A -33.07%

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Workhorse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEUGEOT SA/ADR $83.25 billion 0.20 $3.59 billion $3.81 4.76 Workhorse Group $380,000.00 5,453.19 -$37.16 million ($0.07) -281.57

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEUGEOT SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEUGEOT SA/ADR 1 1 4 0 2.50 Workhorse Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential downside of 12.90%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than PEUGEOT SA/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats PEUGEOT SA/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance. The Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive Segment engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. The Opel Vauxhall Automotive segment engages in covering the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. The Automotive Equipment segment comprises of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. The Finance segment provides retail and wholesale financing to Peugeot and Citroen customers and dealers. Peugeot was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

