Critical Comparison: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) versus Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Harpoon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 13.02 $37.01 million $0.39 282.21 Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 59.90 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -5.40

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 20.36% 39.22% 20.06% Harpoon Therapeutics -571.20% -62.20% -32.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences and Harpoon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 7 12 0 2.63 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $137.39, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 122.01%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that is in Phase III clinical trial for Uterine Fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's product candidates also comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors and which are in Phase I clinical trial for neurology/psychiatry disorders. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Jnana Therapeutics Inc. to discover novel small molecule therapeutics for multiple targets for central nervous system disorders; and a collaboration and license agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of VY-AADC program for Parkinson's disease and VY-FXN01 program for Friedreich's ataxia. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

