Critical Analysis: Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) vs. Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) and Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pagerduty and Rosetta Stone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 2 5 1 2.88 Rosetta Stone 0 4 1 0 2.20

Pagerduty currently has a consensus target price of $27.47, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Rosetta Stone has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.08%. Given Pagerduty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than Rosetta Stone.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and Rosetta Stone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty -27.81% -16.18% -11.43% Rosetta Stone -10.28% N/A -9.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pagerduty and Rosetta Stone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $166.35 million 11.90 -$50.34 million ($0.77) -32.66 Rosetta Stone $182.70 million 4.01 -$12.96 million ($0.55) -54.16

Rosetta Stone has higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty. Rosetta Stone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pagerduty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pagerduty has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosetta Stone has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pagerduty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagerduty beats Rosetta Stone on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

