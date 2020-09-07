Critical Analysis: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) & Delmar Bancorp (NYSE:DBCP)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Delmar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Delmar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. OFG Bancorp pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Delmar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Delmar Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $456.29 million 1.54 $53.84 million $1.62 8.43 Delmar Bancorp $43.30 million 2.63 $5.90 million N/A N/A

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Delmar Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Delmar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 5.71% 6.32% 0.69% Delmar Bancorp 11.17% 5.27% 0.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OFG Bancorp and Delmar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Delmar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Delmar Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 37 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Delmar Bancorp

Delmar Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; term loans; business credit cards; mobile home, boats, RV, and motorcycle loans; purchase and refinance mortgage loans; bridge loans; equipment loans; letters of credit; home equity loans; US department of agriculture loans; new and used car loans; unsecured consumer loans; construction/permanent mortgage loans; and lot loans. In addition, it offers phone and mobile banking; ATM/debit cards; Internet banking and online bill payment services; Merchant services; cash advance services; and ATM services. The company operates 14 branches. Delmar Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

