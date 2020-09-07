Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCAP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

CCAP traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $367.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $3,562,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,439,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

