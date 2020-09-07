Credit Suisse Group Raises NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $25.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CICC Research upgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. NIO has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.11) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in NIO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

