Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 694.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 202,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

