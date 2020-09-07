CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) vs. Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Head to Head Comparison

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Covenant Transportation Group and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covenant Transportation Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Covenant Transportation Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.70%. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.74%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than Covenant Transportation Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Covenant Transportation Group and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covenant Transportation Group $894.53 million 0.27 $8.48 million $0.61 22.87 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.34 $8.48 million $0.61 29.25

Covenant Transportation Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Covenant Transportation Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Covenant Transportation Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Covenant Transportation Group and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covenant Transportation Group 0.21% 1.54% 0.60% CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10%

Volatility and Risk

Covenant Transportation Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Covenant Transportation Group beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 3,154 tractors and 6,950 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

