Coupa Software (COUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $285.81 on Monday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.29.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.30.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

