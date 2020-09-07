Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

Shares of COST stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.57.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

