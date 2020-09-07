Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.
Shares of COST stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
