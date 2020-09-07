Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.57. 2,557,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

