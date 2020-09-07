Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.57. The company has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

