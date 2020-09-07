Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704,350 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 1.0% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $114,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $29.32. 5,136,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.