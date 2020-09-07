Contrasting RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of RISE Education Cayman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 4.19, suggesting that its stock price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RISE Education Cayman and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

RISE Education Cayman presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Boxlight has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 148.54%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman -6.43% -6.66% -1.31% Boxlight -22.74% -172.34% -24.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $219.69 million 1.50 $21.27 million $0.53 11.04 Boxlight $33.03 million 2.59 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -1.94

RISE Education Cayman has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RISE Education Cayman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 270 learning centers comprising 64 self-owned centers and 206 franchised learning centers across 85 cities in the People's Republic of China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

