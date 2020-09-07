Contrasting Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $96.12 million 4.84 -$23.25 million ($0.34) -17.88 INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -12.41

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innate Pharma. Innate Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INmune Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A INmune Bio N/A -41.39% -39.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innate Pharma and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 INmune Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Innate Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.03%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.19%. Given INmune Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. It also provides IPH5201, an anti-CD39 antibody and IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology. In addition, the company offers IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager that is used to create novel molecular formats to kill tumor cells through NKp46. Further, it provides Lumoxiti, a commercial-stage oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

