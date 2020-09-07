Contrasting Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) & Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Global Medical REIT pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Realty pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Medical REIT and Duke Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 6 0 3.00 Duke Realty 0 5 7 0 2.58

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus target price of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.75%. Duke Realty has a consensus target price of $37.91, indicating a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Risk and Volatility

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Duke Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 8.77 $9.23 million $0.75 17.88 Duke Realty $973.76 million 14.53 $428.97 million $1.44 26.51

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 7.81% 1.82% 0.71% Duke Realty 39.78% 7.38% 4.40%

Summary

Duke Realty beats Global Medical REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

