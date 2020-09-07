Contrasting Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and bluebird bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 56,465.48 -$78.33 million ($14.05) -1.55 bluebird bio $44.67 million 83.46 -$789.61 million ($14.31) -3.93

Beam Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beam Therapeutics and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 bluebird bio 0 4 14 0 2.78

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.17%. bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $104.15, suggesting a potential upside of 85.00%. Given bluebird bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A bluebird bio -272.66% -47.02% -36.02%

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; and TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

