Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. 84,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.65. Continental has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

