Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 375.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,921 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Concho Resources worth $52,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CXO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,361,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $615,393,000 after acquiring an additional 268,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Concho Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Concho Resources by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,380,000 after acquiring an additional 645,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $138,586,000 after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Concho Resources by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,417,000 after acquiring an additional 357,377 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

NYSE CXO traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

