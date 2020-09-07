Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $928,863.68

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $928,863.68 and $69,288.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00675176 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,191.55 or 0.99786513 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.43 or 0.01688310 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00132837 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,212,028 coins and its circulating supply is 9,183,917 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

