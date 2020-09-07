Comparing Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) & JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zynga and JMU Ltd-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -1.72% -2.06% -1.07% JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Zynga has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zynga and JMU Ltd-, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 2 3 12 0 2.59 JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynga presently has a consensus price target of $10.93, indicating a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Zynga’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zynga is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynga and JMU Ltd-‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.32 billion 7.12 $41.92 million ($0.06) -145.83 JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.19 -$123.24 million N/A N/A

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Summary

Zynga beats JMU Ltd- on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

JMU Ltd- Company Profile

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

