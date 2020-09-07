Comparing TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) & Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get TrovaGene alerts:

TrovaGene has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TrovaGene and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92% Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrovaGene and Brickell Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $250,000.00 52.41 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -0.43 Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 2.77 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.15

TrovaGene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brickell Biotech. TrovaGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TrovaGene and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

TrovaGene currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 362.18%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 596.38%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than TrovaGene.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of TrovaGene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brickell Biotech beats TrovaGene on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.