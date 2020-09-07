Comparing Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) & Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trident Acquisitions and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions N/A 13.09% 0.61% Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trident Acquisitions and Leisure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leisure Acquisition has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Leisure Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leisure Acquisition is more favorable than Trident Acquisitions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trident Acquisitions and Leisure Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.53 million N/A N/A Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Trident Acquisitions has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats Trident Acquisitions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

