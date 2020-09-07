Comparing Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Community Bancorp. (VT) (NYSE:CMTV)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mizuho Financial Group and Community Bancorp. (VT), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Community Bancorp. (VT)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $36.68 billion 0.95 $1.38 billion $0.34 8.06 Community Bancorp. (VT) $37.71 million 1.76 $8.82 million N/A N/A

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Community Bancorp. (VT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 10.68% 4.74% 0.20% Community Bancorp. (VT) 24.52% 13.65% 1.23%

Volatility & Risk

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Bancorp. (VT) beats Mizuho Financial Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2018, its branch network included 465 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 275 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 ATMs in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Community Bancorp. (VT)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

