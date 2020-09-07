Comparing Genco Shipping & Trading (NASDAQ:FREE) & John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NASDAQ:FREE) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading N/A N/A N/A John B. Sanfilippo & Son 6.15% 22.92% 13.27%

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A John B. Sanfilippo & Son $880.09 million 1.05 $54.11 million N/A N/A

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has higher revenue and earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Risk and Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading and John B. Sanfilippo & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A John B. Sanfilippo & Son 0 0 1 0 3.00

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.92%. Given John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe John B. Sanfilippo & Son is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

John B. Sanfilippo & Son beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress. It also manufactures, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under the Equal, Canderel, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through the food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings. It also offers peanut butter in various sizes and varieties; snack and trail mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products; baking ingredients; bulk food products; sunflower kernels, pepitas, almond and cashew butter, candy and confections, corn snacks, sesame sticks, and other sesame snack products; and various toppings for ice cream and yogurt. In addition, the company operates a retail store. The company provides its products under the Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, Southern Style Nuts, and Sunshine Country brands, as well as under various private brands. It serves retailers and wholesalers, and commercial ingredient and contract packaging customers through a network of independent brokers, distributors, and suppliers. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

