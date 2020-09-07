Comparing ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:PEYE)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 1,505.00 -$13.31 million ($2.34) -0.31 Precision Optics $6.80 million 2.13 -$620,000.00 N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ENDRA Life Sciences and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 735.65%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -597.74% -319.95% Precision Optics -12.04% -33.95% -17.23%

Risk and Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats Precision Optics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

