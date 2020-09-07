Comparing Centric Brands (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) & Gildan Activewear (OTCMKTS:GIL)

Centric Brands (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Centric Brands alerts:

This table compares Centric Brands and Gildan Activewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands $596.60 million 0.00 -$123.77 million N/A N/A Gildan Activewear $2.82 billion 1.43 $259.81 million $1.66 12.24

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Centric Brands and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear -10.14% 0.37% 0.19%

Volatility & Risk

Centric Brands has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centric Brands and Gildan Activewear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Gildan Activewear 1 7 5 0 2.31

Gildan Activewear has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Gildan Activewear’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Centric Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Centric Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, merchandises, manages, markets, and distributes kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. Its owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products through its owned retail stores, e-commerce Websites, retail partners' Websites, and partner shop-in-shops, as well as to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It operates retail stores for its Robert Graham and SWIMS brands. As of May 15, 2019, the company operated 31 Robert Graham brand stores, which consisted of 19 full price stores and 12 outlet stores; and 3 SWIMS brand outlet stores, which consisted of 1 full price store and 2 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York. On May 18, 2020, Centric Brands Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands. It also offers athletic, dress, casual, workwear, liner, and therapeutic socks, as well as sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Under Armour, Gold Toe, PowerSox, GT a Gold Toe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brand names. In addition, the company provides men's and boys' top and bottom underwear, and ladies panties under Gildan, Gildan Platinum, and American Apparel brand names; and ladies shapewear, intimates, and accessories under Secret, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brand names, as well as other products, such as denim, jackets, sweaters, bodysuits, skirts, dresses, and accessories. It offers its products through wholesale distributors, screen printers/embellishers, and retailers, as well as through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.