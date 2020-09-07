COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

CODYY traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $8.13. 154,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,495. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

