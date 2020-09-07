Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Community First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.
CFBI stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 0.41. Community First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.
About Community First Bancshares
Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.
