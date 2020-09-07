Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Set at $75.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. restated a sell rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.72. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 10,447.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 454,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 449,866 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.