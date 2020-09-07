Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,288.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,288.25 ($16.83).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBG. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,212 ($15.84) target price (down from GBX 1,215 ($15.88)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

LON:CBG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,075 ($14.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 847.75 ($11.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,662 ($21.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,128.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,121.52.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

