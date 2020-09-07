Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLNE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,161,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 234,007 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 1,509,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,876. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $510.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

