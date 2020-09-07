Citigroup Lowers Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $53.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.80.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $752.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 875,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 168,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 40,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

