Citigroup Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $198.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $152.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Zscaler to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.78.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -244.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $5,972,916.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,256,266.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $1,462,801.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 138,752 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,254. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Zscaler by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

