Citigroup Boosts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $12.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. restated a sell rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CICC Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $12.60.

SIG stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $128,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

