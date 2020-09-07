Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,762,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

