Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Zogenix by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zogenix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zogenix by 63.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZGNX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. 678,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

