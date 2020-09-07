Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $107,563.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,001.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $411,982. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $55.90. 219,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

