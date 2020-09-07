Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151,261 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,360 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $144,139,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,755 shares of company stock worth $4,567,068 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

