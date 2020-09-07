Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Shares of AMP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.54. The stock had a trading volume of 614,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,298. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

